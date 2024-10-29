2024 MAMA Awards: SEVENTEEN confirms performance; TXT, ENHYPEN, and ZB1 members to present collab act on stage

MAMA Awards is all set to return in 2024 with a night filled with some of the biggest names in the industry. For several weeks, the production team has been announcing all the lineup of artists who will be performing at the show and SEVENTEEN has also been confirmed to take the stage. Moreover, several K-pop groups will be joining for a collab stage, further creating anticipation among fans.

On October 29, 2024, a press conference regarding the MAMA Awards took place at the Talent Studio in the CJ ENM Center on Sangamsanro, Mapogu, Seoul. Key figures from CJ ENM, including Yoon Shin Hye from the Music Planning and Production 1 team, Lee Sun Hyung from the Music Convention Business 2 team, and Noh Mi Rae from the Media Art Creation 1 team attended the event. They highlighted the 25-year history of the MAMA Awards and shared insights into the plans for this year's ceremony.

Along with revealing the performer list of the event, Yoon Shin Hye confirmed that SEVENTEEN will also be taking the stage. Moreover, she also shared that there will be collab stage between the popular boy groups, ENHYPEN, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE. The members will be playing instruments and covering some iconic songs from the past. TXT’s Yeonjun will also take the special stage and collaborate with a robot for his performance.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon will also be performing at the MAMA Awards 2024 after 9 whole years. The rest of the lineup of the show includes PLAVE, BOYNEXTDOOR, BIBI, (G)I-DLE, Park Jin Young, Lee Young Ji, ME: I, MEOVV, TREASURE, TWS, aespa, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, INI, IVE, KATSEYE, RIIZE, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE.

Kim Tae Ri and Park Bo Gum have been announced as the hosts of the show. Some of the list of presenters for the event will be Byeon Woo Seok, Seo In Guk, Ahn Jae Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, Gong Myung, Lee Ji Ah, Seol In Ah, and Kim Min Ha among others.

MAMA Awards 2024 will be held for three days, from November 21, 2024, to November 23, 2024. It will be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21, 2024, which is the first time that the ceremony will be taking place in North America. Furthermore, on November 22, 2024, and November 23, 2024, the event will be held in Japan at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

