BLACKPINK’s Rosé becomes first K-pop act this year to hold top 15 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart for third week with APT

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Moreover, the track has set yet another record by ranking in the top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100 consecutively for the third week.

On November 13, 2024, the positions for the Billboard Hot 100 chart were revealed, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT managed to rank no. 15. It is the first time that a K-pop artist has remained in the top 15 of the prestigious chart for three consecutive weeks. The song made its debut at No. 8 on the chart and has maintained its position closely, indicating its popularity in the USA.

Moreover, Rosé has made history as the first female K-pop solo artist to top Billboard’s Global 200 for three consecutive weeks with her single and maintain its no. 1 spot on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. In addition, the track climbed to a new peak of No. 23 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which tracks weekly plays on Top 40 radio stations across the U.S.

On the Digital Song Sales chart, APT. held strong at No. 6, remaining the sixth best-selling song of the week in the United States. The track also rose back to No. 8 on the Streaming Songs chart in its third week. Furthermore, Rosé made her fourth appearance on Billboard’s Artist 100, coming in at no. 83 as a soloist.

Advertisement

Previously, Rosé made another achievement with the song and grabbed the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: Squid Game 2: Im Si Wan and Jo Yuri's characters revealed to be reuniting as ex-lovers in upcoming installment