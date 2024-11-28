BLACKPINK's Rosé dominates weekly Circle Charts with APT; ENHYPEN and NCT DREAM top album and digital rankings

The latest Circle Chart rankings are out, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé continues to reign supreme, securing her fourth consecutive week at No. 1 across three key charts with her collaboration track APT, featuring Bruno Mars. The song’s catchy melody and light-hearted lyrics have captivated global listeners, topping the overall digital, streaming, and global K-pop charts.

The overall digital chart saw no changes in its top-five lineup this week. Following APT., aespa’s hit Whiplash held steady at no. 2, while BIGBANG’s leader G-Dragon’s pre-release single POWER claimed the third spot. Karina’s solo anthem, UP, and DAY6’s viral sensation, HAPPY, rounded out the chart at no. 4 and 5, respectively. Meanwhile, Karina and G-Dragon swapped places on the streaming chart, with UP rising to no. 3.

In album sales, ENHYPEN soared to the top with their repackaged album ROMANCE: UNTOLD -daydream-, debuting at no. 1 on the physical album chart. NCT DREAM’s DREAMSCAPE followed closely at no. 2, while BTS’ Jin claimed the no. 3 spot with his solo debut album Happy. ATEEZ dominated the next two positions with their mini-album GOLDEN HOUR: Part. 2, with the regular version charting at no. 4 and the POCA version at no. 5.

NCT DREAM also made their mark on the digital download chart, where their title track When I’m With You debuted at no. 1. PLAVE’s We Don’t Stop, a standout from the The Fiery Priest 2 soundtrack, claimed no. 2, and ENHYPEN’s No Doubt debuted at no. 3. Jin’s Running Wild from his debut solo album Happy, and Rosé’s APT. completed the top five.

On the social chart, BLACKPINK once again took the crown, proving their unyielding global influence. Rising rookies BABYMONSTER climbed to no. 2, while FIFTY FIFTY held steady at no. 3. BTS ranked at no. 4, followed by Choi Yu Ree at no. 5.

With BLACKPINK’s Rosé dominating digital streams and ENHYPEN and NCT DREAM leading album sales, this week’s charts reflect a mix of established icons and rising stars. Fans can look forward to seeing how these powerhouses continue to shape the K-pop landscape in the coming weeks.

