BLACKPINK's Rosé unboxes first full album Rosie ahead of December release; Gives sneak-peek of poster and photo card

BLACKPINK's Rosé unboxed her upcoming album Rosie and gave a glimpse of what fans can expect from her new solo release. The idol is all set to release her first solo album this December. Earlier this October, Rosé released her track APT. with Bruno Mars which has been topping global charts.

On October 27, BLACKPINK's Rosé took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek of her upcoming album Rosie which is set to release on December 6. Rosé unboxed the physical album and gave a glimpse at the poster, photo card and pictures included.

Watch Rosé unbox her new solo album Rosie here.

In an earlier post, the idol shared the journey leading up to this album on Instagram. She wrote that after the tour ended in 2023, she found herself working on the album along with producers and songwriters. She expressed that she spent confused nights while the album was coming together, but thanks to her friends, family, team, and fans, she finally got to announce the release.

On a personal note, Rosé also mentioned that Rosie is a name people close to her call her. So, through this album, she wishes that listeners also feel as close to her. She also calls it a 'little journal of mine'.

Advertisement

During a recent interview, Rosé revealed that Rosie would not include any more collaborations after the success of APT. with Bruno Mars.

She made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with the album R, which included the tracks On the Ground and Gone. With this release, she entered several charts as a solo artist.

As of December 2023, the idol has renewed her contract with YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK's group activities. She signed with THE BLACK LABEL for her solo activities.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s FLOWER hits 1 billion streams on YouTube Music, becoming FASTEST song by female K-pop soloist to do so