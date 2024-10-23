'Love you my numberones': BLACKPINK’s Rose celebrates APT ft. Bruno Mars hitting 100 million views with adorable selfie and message for fans

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Moreover, the track’s music video has accumulated 100 million views on YouTube.

On October 23, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s new single APT garnered a total of 100 million views in total. Featuring Bruno Mars, it has become the fastest music video of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat. The music video is especially well-received by fans for its fun elements and quirky graphics that match the song’s vibe. To celebrate the achievement, Rosé took to her Instagram and posted an adorable selfie with the caption, ‘apateu apateu… 100M views?.’

Moreover, the artist also posted a voice note on her broadcast channel on Instagram singing the hook of the song and saying, ‘Love you my numberones.’ Rosé also became the first K-pop female soloist to top the Global Spotify chart and currently the song has surpassed a total of 50 million plays on the platform. The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024

The artist debuted as a K-pop idol in BLACKPINK in 2016 alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie. Rosé previously released her single album R, which consisted of two songs, Gone and On The Ground. The tracks received immense attention from fans, setting the stage for future prospects.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Please stop’: Jessi speaks out against death threats after fan assault controversy