BLACKPINK's Rosé reveals no more collabs present in upcoming album Rosie after APT featuring Bruno Mars success

BLACKPINK's Rosé will be making a comeback in December with her new solo album Rosie. The idol released her English track APT. featuting Bruno Mars this October. The song has been gaining a lot of love and attention from fans since its release and fans eagerly await the reelase of her new album.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, BLACKPINK's Rosé was asked if her new album Rosie will include any collaborations. The idol revealed that Rosie will not include any more collaborations after the success of APT. with Bruno Mars. On October 2, Rosé dropped teasers for her new studio album, Rosie, which is set to drop on December 6. The teaser posters gave a glimpse of the concept of the upcoming album.

The idol shared the journey leading up to this album on Instagram. She wrote that after the tour ended in 2023, she found herself working on the album along with producers and songwriters. She expressed that she spent confused nights while the album was coming together, but thanks to her friends, family, team, and fans, she finally got to announce the release.

On a personal note, Rosé also mentioned that Rosie is a name people close to her call her. So, through this album, she wishes that listeners also feel as close to her. She also calls it a 'little journal of mine'.

Rosé is the vocalist of the megagroup BLACKPINK. She was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. She eventually settled in South Korea when she joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2012.After four years of rigorous training, she made her debut in 2016 as a part of BLACKPINK with the rest of the members, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa.

She made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with the album R, which included the tracks On the Ground and Gone. With this release, she entered several charts as a solo artist.

As of December 2023, the idol has renewed her contract with YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK's group activities. She signed with THE BLACK LABEL for her solo activities.

