BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s FLOWER hits 1 billion streams on YouTube Music, becoming FASTEST song by female K-pop soloist to do so

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s solo debut single FLOWER continues to reach milestones more than a year after its release. The hit track has now amassed a whopping 1 billion streams on Spotify. With this, the K-pop idol has set a record as the fastest female K-pop soloist of this decade to achieve the feat.

According to the updates on October 27, Jisoo’s FLOWER surpassed a remarkable 1 billion streams on YouTube Music. Released on March 31, 2023, it took around 575 days for the song to reach the stream count. With this, she is the fastest female K-pop soloist of this decade to have reached the milestone, overtaking her bandmate Lisa who has hit 1 billion streams within 834 days with LALISA.

In addition, she is also the 3rd soloist overall in K-pop’s history to have achieved the feat.

Congratulations Jisoo on reaching this impressive milestone!

Jisoo’s solo career began thriving with FLOWER. It was released as one of the singles of her solo debut album ME. The album itself surpassed 1 billion streams on YouTube Music back in July. It also has another track All Eyes On Me that has been amassing great streaming numbers on music sites as well.

Back to FLOWER - the song was an instant hit upon its release, thanks to its catchy chorus and intoxicating beats. In addition, the dance challenge also became a viral trend all over social media platforms with thousands of fans and even other K-pop idols participating in it.

Watch the music video for FLOWER here:

On the work front, Jisoo has been advancing in her solo career just like her BLACKPINK bandmates. She is moving forward as a multi-faceted K-pop idol with a strong grasp of both acting and music.

She is now set to make a K-drama comeback after 3 years with the upcoming zombie series Newtopia. She has also completed the filming for her first film Omniscent Reader’s Viewpoint, which is now slated to premiere in Summer 2025.

In addition, she is also in talks for a new drama titled Monthly Boyfriend. Meanwhile, Jisoo will also make her solo comeback as a singer soon with some new releases.

