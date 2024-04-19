Bogota City of the Lost FIRST LOOK: Song Joong Ki’s life faces many changes over decades in Colombia’s capital; Watch

Song Joong Ki and Lee Hee Joon starrer upcoming film Bogota: City of the Lost has dealt with multiple delays in filming due to the worldwide pandemic situation. In 2021, after almost 2 years since kicking off the production, the film was confirmed to have warped up its long filming schedule. Since then, fans of the stars are eagerly waiting to experience the exciting narrative of the film.

Song Joong Ki starrer upcoming crime thriller Bogota: City of the Lost unveils exhilarating first look

It seems like the release is just around the corner with the film’s presenter PLUS M Entertainment including a short clip from Bogota in their upcoming film line-up. Released on April 19, the first look featured the Vincenzo actor going through vast changes throughout his life in Colombia’s capital, spanning over decades.

Watch here Bogotas’s first look featuring Song Joong Ki:

More about Song Joong Ki's upcoming crime thriller Bogota: City of the Lost

Bogota: City of the Lost is an upcoming crime thriller film that will depict the story of a bunch of youngsters trying to make their life in the 1990s. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Set in the backdrop of Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, the movie will closely follow Guk Hee, a 19-year-old who settles in South America’s heart with her family in the 90s. As he rejects the idea of living from hand to mouth, he ventures into the world of business, grappling to earn a living. The film will elucidate the journey of Guk Hee and the enormous changes he faces in his life over many decades.

Advertisement

Song Joong Ki will take on the role of Guk Hee. He is a top Korean actor known for starring in Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun, Reborn Rich, and more popular shows. Expectations arise to witness him taking on a new challenge in the backdrop of a refreshing plot.

In addition, actor Lee Hee Joon who starred in A Killer Paradox, Mouse, and Badland Hunters will transform into Soo Young, a man who comes to Colombia as a worker for major corporations. With the help of his survival skills and sharp wits, he becomes successful in the world of Bogotá's business.

Furthermore, actor Kwon Hae Hyo will portray Sergeant Park, who is a former comrade of Guk Hee’s father during the Vietnam War. Currently, he is the head of Bogotá's local Korean association.

Filmed in South America, Bogota: City of the Legends, is expected to delve deeper into the lives of settlers in Colombia. The release date for this crime thriller will be released soon.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Tropical Night FIRST LOOK: Hyeri clinches onto Woo Do Hwan for dear life in upcoming crime action film; Watch