Name: Queen of Tears

Premiere Date: 9 March, 2024

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon

Director: Jang Young Woo, Kim Hee Won

Writer: Park Ji Eun

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Queen of Tears Plot

The story of Queen of Tears follows the two leads Baek Hyunwoo (Kim Soo Hyun) and Hong Haein (Kim Ji Won), a once happily married couple made up of a lawyer and a chaebol CEO, who are now at loggerheads. Living in separate rooms is the least of their concerns as life throws a curveball at them when the latter’s terminal illness looms on their head. With a crumbling conglomerate, a life to save and a love story at stake, viewers can place bets on the twisting, turning ride that is this romance comedy.

Watch Queen of Tears teaser

Queen of Tears Ep 5-6 recap

The story proceeds as Baek Hyunwoo joins Hong Haein in Germany for her treatment and threatens the doctor to do anything possible to save her. Their gloomy days seem faraway as the couple reunite, reminiscing about their old days as a beloved pairing out on their honeymoon in the same country. However, once again their happy days are short-lived as Hong Haein learns of Baek Hyunwoo’s initial intentions to divorce her. Meanwhile, the Hong family turns against the son-in-law under suspicions of wiretapping the Chairman’s room.

Queen of Tears Episodes 7 and 8 Review

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s heartbreaking love story

As Hong Hae In decides to take down Baek Hyunwoo, much like what he asks of her in a desperate attempt to have her focus on something and give her a reason to live. Their banter seldom turns repetitive and it is amazing how the writers have kept it floating so far.

Song Joong Ki’s cameo as Kim Ji Won’s lawyer

The much-awaited appearance of popular actor Song Joong Ki finally took place this week. Just as the stills for the 8th episode were released into the world, it was suspected that he would reprise his role as Vincenzo Cassano from the globally famed legal drama Vincenzo. As expected, the cameo came with much glam from the actor’s end whose past roles in Reborn Rich, Space Sweepers, Descendants of the Sun, and A Werewolf Boy were introduced alongside his character of Vincenzo, the consigliere.

With the apt placement of blood on his suitcase and cursing in Italian, it is also being speculated that the star of writer Park Ji Eun’s next drama will be Song Joong Ki much like how Kim Soo Hyun was chosen for this role following his cameo in Crash Landing on You. It was also amazing to witness the third project of Kim Ji Won and Song Joong Ki together, after Descendants of the Sun and Arthdal Chronicles. It remains to be seen if Song Joong Ki would return to see the divorce through or return after this impactful appearance.

Kwak Dong Yeon’s underrated acting

Playing Hong Soo Cheol, the younger brother of Hong Haein, Kwak Dong Yeon has pulled off the slightly stupid and overly confident character well. Lee Joo Bin who plays his wife Cheon Da Hye was previously revealed as another thorn in their side and this time decides to leave him hanging by a thread after abandoning him and running away to the US with her son. What follows is yet another fantastically well-done scene from the young actor who deserves more credit than he’s given.

Park Sung Hoon takes over Queens Group

The viewers’ fears come true as Park Sung Hoon’s character Yoon Eun Sung is revealed as the son of Meok Seol Hee, played by Lee Mi Sook. Despite the best attempts of Baek Hyunwoo to protect the Hongs, they are left homeless and in need of his support. It is becoming increasingly inevitable that a reconciliation for the Baek-Hong couple is on the cards.

