Song Joong Ki to reunite with Descendants of the Sun and Arthdal Chronicles co-star Kim Ji Won in Kim Soo Hyun starrer Queen of Tears; see stills

Song Joong Ki, the international Hallyu star was confirmed to make a cameo in his Arthdal Chronicles co-star Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears. The d-day is just right around the corner and before the airing of the new episode, the show has revealed some new stills featuring the Descendants of the Sun star. The pictures add to the heightened excitement and the speculation regarding the actor coming as Vincenzo.

Song Joong Ki might appear as Vincezo in former co-star Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun’s Queen of Tears

Song Joong Ki appeared besieged Kim Ji Won in one of his biggest hit K-drama Descendants of The Sun in 2016. The Vincenzo actor again paired up with the Fight For My Way actress in 2019 in the historical fantasy drama Arthal Chronicles season 1. The actors amazed viewers with their amazing chemistry in Arthdal Chronicles and added romance to the show’s plotline.

On March 31, Queen of Tears’ episode 8 will be aired on tvN and Netflix. Song Joong Ki is set to reunite with his Descendants of the Sun and Arthdal Chronicles co-star Kim Ji Won in today’s episode. Adding to the excitement is that Song Joong Ki will be again seen together with Kim Soo Hyun after 15 years since Will It Snow in Christmas. The anticipation is quite high to see the Reborn Rich star back on screen with his fellow co-stars after a long time. In addition to this, fans are excited to see what role will Song Joong Ki play in his surprise cameo in Queen of Tears.

In the new stills, Song Joong Ki is dressed in a classy black suit with his hair slicked in Vincenzo fashion. The actor played the role of lawyer and consigliere for the Italian mafia, Vincenzo Cassano. From the latest stills and Song Joong Ki’s ensemble, it is speculated that the actor might reprise his role as Vincenzo in Queen of Tears, though nothing can be said for sure yet.

To catch Soong Joong Ki’s special appearance watch episode 8 of Queen of Tears which airs today.

Know Song Joong Ki’s recent activities

Song Joong Ki, the star is reported to star in Run On writer’s upcoming project My Youth, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Furthermore, the actor dazzled everyone with his touching performance in My Name is Loh Kiwan, the movie that is streaming on Netflix.

