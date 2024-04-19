Tropical Night FIRST LOOK: Hyeri clinches onto Woo Do Hwan for dear life in upcoming crime action film; Watch

Hyeri, Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Gun, Park Sung Hoon, and Kim Min Seok are joining hands to star in the upcoming crime action film Tropical Night. The filming schedule, which took place in Thailand, was wrapped up some weeks ago. The film has released a first look, delivering insights into its gripping narrative.

Hyeri, Woo Do Hwan, Park Sung Hoon's upcoming noir film Tropical Night unveils first promo look

On April 19, a first look was unveiled from the film Tropical Night which featured a brief glimpse of Woo Do Hwan and Hyeri’s refreshing pair-up. In the short clip, released as a part of the presenter's upcoming film line-up, the duo seems to be riding together on a motorcycle as the Reply 1988 actress clinches on the actor in an intense setting.

Check out Tropical Night’s first look here:

Know about Tropical Night; plot, cast, and more

Tropical Night is an upcoming film that will marry intricate genres like crime, action, thriller, and romance. Set in a noir backdrop, the movie narrates the story of a pole dancer Ari, who is a former K-pop idol and currently works at a walking stress club in Bangkok. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Hyeri takes on the role of Ari, while actor Woo Do Hwan transforms into Taekang, a part-time emcee, who works at multiple events. The two are first introduced to each other during such an event and instantly form a connection. The film is then expected to pace up exhibiting a romantic storyline between the stars, that is shrouded with elements like action and thriller.

Park Sung Hoon, who is currently starring in tvN’s Queen of Tears will portray Man Soo, a front person for a Korean drug circle, while actor Kim Min plays Gwang Soo, his brother and right-hand man.

Actor Jang Dong Gun will play Baek Do Joon, an Interpol detective, persistently trying to take down the drug organizations in Bangkok. Lastly, actor Kim Min Suk takes on the role of a drug mule in Bangkok, adding depth to the narrative.

Tropical Night is the upcoming work of director Kim Pan Soo, who also penned the screenplay. The noir film has been produced by Hive Media Corp., known for producing Inside Men, The King’s Letters, Deliver Us From Evil, and Baeksang Arts Awards nominated 12.12: The Day.

With Tropical Night Hyeri, having worked in Reply 1988, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Moonshine, and more, makes her noir film debut. Woo Do Hwan who starred in K-dramas like Bloodhounds, Joseon Attorney, and films like Divine Fury makes her debut as a film lead with this.

Expectations run high for this film as it promises a brief glimpse into the underworld of Bangkok which is connected with Korea in this film. Release plans for Tropical Night and other details will be revealed with time.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 7 best Kim Bum TV Shows to binge-watch this weekend: Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Boys Over Flowers, and more