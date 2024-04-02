Lee Min Ho, Hyun Bin, Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, and more named as favorite actors in overseas survey; See full list

The entertainment scene in South Korea is booming, entertaining audiences not only in the country but also worldwide. The Hallyu Wave has become a global cultural sensation, attracting fans from all over the world. This wave has been described as a powerful cultural force that has propelled the popularity of South Korean entertainment to new heights since the 1990s. Korean dramas and K-pop have played a significant role in this incredible ascent.

The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has released the names of actors and actresses who topped the Overseas Hallyu Wave Survey 2024. From Lee Min Ho to Bae Suzy and more, see here which top South Korean actors were named as the favorite actors overseas.

Top 10 favorite South Korean actors as per Overseas Hallyu Wave Survey 2024

1. Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho tops the list of favorite actors overseas, which does not come as a big surprise. His popularity and acting excellence precede him. He has given iconic K-dramas in his career, like Boys Over Flowers, The King: Eternal Monarch, The Heirs, and The Legend of The Blue Sea, among many others.

His acting prowess and popular K-dramas have given him the title of one of the top Hallyu stars. The actor will be soon back on the small screen with his upcoming drama Ask The Stars and movie Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

2. HyunBin

Hyun Bin, the star of the worldwide popular series Crash Landing On You, ranks second on the list. The actor is known for wowing audiences with his memorable acting and charming presence. He is established as one of the top Hallyu stars with his eminent international popularity.

Hyun Bin has starred in hit movies like The Fatal Encounter, The Swindlers, and more. He will appear in the lead role of an upcoming movie, Harbin.

3. Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye Kyo, the star of the iconic romantic K-drama Descendants of The Sun, ranks third on the list. Song Hye Kyo has time and again proven her acting skills and versatile talent with her work.

Her revenge thriller drama The Glory reaffirmed her status as one of the top South Korean actresses worldwide. Her portrayal of Moon Dong Eun garnered her respect and popularity. She will soon be seen in the main role in the upcoming horror movie Dark Nuns.

4. Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo is one of the most loved South Korean actors to date. He is well known for portraying Goblin in the hit fantasy romance K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. His other notable works include K-dramas Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, and the movies Train To Busan, Seo Bok, and Kim Ji Young: Born 1982 amongst others.

He will be leading the movie Wonderland and K-drama The Trunk which are set to release soon.

5. Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk has many popular K-dramas to his name and it is no surprise that he made it to the list. He was last seen in Big Mouth alongside Im Yoon Ah. His other notable K-dramas include Romance Is a Bonus Book, W: Two Worlds Apart, Doctor Stranger, and the movie The Witch Part 2: The Other One.

6. Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun, according to sources, is the highest-paid actor in South Korea. His popularity is expectedly high and surpasses borders. Soo Hyun’s noted works include major K-dramas Its Okay To Not Be Okay, My Love From The Star, The Producers, and more. He is currently starring as the lead in the rom-com K-drama Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won.

7. Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy is a South Korean actress and singer. She was last seen playing an idol in Doona! She is known for K-dramas Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, and Star-Up. She will be seen in the Gong Yoo starrer movie Wonderland soon.

8. Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon is one of the biggest stars of the South Korean industry with hit K-dramas and movies following his name. He is the star of iconic K-dramas Fight For My Way, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, Gyeongseong Creature, and more. Seo Joon also starred in the movies Dream, The Divine Fury, and The Marvels among others.

9. Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki the famous South Korean actor who was last seen in the Netflix movie My Name is Loh Kiwan has been at the top of the industry for a long time. Some of his highly successful K-dramas include Vincenzo, Descendants of The Sun, and The Arthdal Chronicles.

10. IU

IU, birth name Lee Ji Eun is a popular South Korean actress and singer. She is currently on a world tour, H.E.R. in support of her latest album The Winning. She is set to lead an upcoming K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines with Park Bo Gum.

These actors have won hearts not only in South Korea but internationally as well and have been surfing high on the Hallyu Wave.

