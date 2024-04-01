From Descendants of the Sun to A Werewolf Boy and more: Song Joong Ki's 5 past roles referenced in Queen of Tears cameo as Vincenzo

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun is winning the hearts of K-drama fanatics everywhere with its emotional yet comical storyline. The romantic comedy has some interesting special appearances by renowned actors and actresses like Song Joong Ki, Oh Jung Se, Sebastian Roché, Hong Jin Kyung, and more. Song Joong Ki made his highly anticipated special appearance in his former co-star Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears as Vincenzo Cassano in episode 8.

Song Joong Ki’s roles referenced in Queen of Tears

Song Joong Ki and Queen of Tears fans were served with the best special appearance by the Reborn Rich actor. Song Joong Ki made his cameo in episode 8 of Queen of Tears which aired on March 31. The episode was one of the most awaited ones as it featured one of the biggest South Korean actors, Song Joong Ki.

Song Joong Ki reprised his role as the mafia consigliere, Vincenzo Cassano. He made his cameo as the divorce lawyer hired by Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won) for her divorce from Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun).

The makers of Queen of Tears struck again with their ingenious storytelling as they subtly referenced Song Joong Ki’s past iconic roles in K-dramas and movies. Kim Yang Gi (played by Moon Tae Yu) who is Baek Hyun Woo’s divorce lawyer, introduces the infamous Vincenzo Cassano by saying an interestingly woven dialogue. The dialogue references the roles played by Song Joong Ki in Descendants of The Sun, Reborn Rich, A Werewolf Boy, Space Sweepers, and Vincenzo.

Advertisement

A complete breakup of Song Joong Ki’s 5 past roles mentioned in Queen of Tears

Kim Yang Gi calls Vincenzo the youngest heir of a conglomerate family, an allusion to Song Joong Ki’s role in Reborn Rich. Adding to it, he adds Vincenzo is said to be someone who came here on a spaceship, like Song Joong Ki’s character in the space fantasy film Space Sweepers.

"A former soldier stationed abroad" like Yoo Si Jin in Descendants of The Sun. "Others say he is a werewolf" like Song Joong Ki’s fan-favorite movie A Werewolf Boy. Finally completing the suspense-filled introduction, Baek Hyun Woo’s friend says "his name is Vincenzo" Song Joong Ki’s infamous role of a mafia consigliere which he played in the K-drama Vincenzo in 2021.

Song Joong Ki was last seen in the Netflix movie My Name is Loh Kiwan. The actor might lead the upcoming K-drama My Youth.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki to reunite with Descendants of the Sun and Arthdal Chronicles co-star Kim Ji Won in Kim Soo Hyun starrer Queen of Tears; see stills