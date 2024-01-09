Bong Joon Ho, Yoon Jong Shin, and more Korean icons unite and rally to protect artists’ rights following Lee Sun Kyun’s demise

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide

Lee Sun Kyun’s demise on December 27 sent a shock waves through the Korean entertainment industry. On January 12, a collective of influential cultural figures, led by acclaimed film director Bong Joon Ho and renowned singer Yoon Jong Shin as well as film director Lee Won Tae, and actor Choi Deok Moon, will deliver a notable announcement at the Press Center in Seoul.

Titled ‘Demands of Cultural Artists Facing the Loss of the late actor Lee Sun Kyun’, the press conference seeks to address the untimely passing of actor Lee Sun Kyun on December 27. Its purpose is to advocate for essential reforms within the cultural and arts space, aiming to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Bong Joon Ho and Yoon Jong Shin make clear stands for justice of culture and art and artists' human rights

The Culture and Artists' Solidarity Meeting (temporary name), a coalition of approximately 29 organizations within the cultural and arts sector, expresses profound grief over the untimely demise of Lee Sun Gyun. Their collective resolve is to prevent similar incidents in the future. Their key demands encompass a thorough official investigation to unveil the truth regarding Lee Sun Gyun's passing, a plea for media outlets to reflect on their reporting methods, the removal of articles that deviate from responsible journalism, and a reevaluation of current laws to protect the human rights of cultural artists.

The announcement conference will be attended by distinguished personalities from the industry, such as film director Bong Joon Ho, singer-composer Yoon Jong Shin, film director Lee Won Tae, actor Choi Deok Moon, and leaders of various affiliated organizations.

More about late actor Lee Sun Kyun and his tragic demise

Lee Sun Kyun, under HODU&U Entertainment, commenced his career in 2001 with the musical The Rocky Horror Show. Initially cast in supporting roles, he achieved a breakthrough in 2007 through the success of the romantic drama Coffee Prince and the critically acclaimed medical series White Tower, both garnering high ratings.

His talent was further recognized in 2010 when he received the Best Actor award at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival in Spain for his role in Paju, where he portrayed the torment of loving his wife's younger sister. This marked his first accolade at a film festival since his debut. In 2019, he contributed to the Oscar-winning film Parasite, the first non-English language film to secure the Best Picture award at the Oscars. In 2022, he earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor at the International Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Dr. Brain.

However, on October 24, 2023, he faced an internal investigation over alleged drug use, with charges of suspicion regarding marijuana and psychoactive drugs by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency. Despite vehemently denying the charges and negative initial test results on hair samples, he tragically passed away on December 27, having been found unconscious in a vehicle near Waryong Park in Seoul.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

