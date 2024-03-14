Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson confirms initial release date in South Korea; Know details

Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson’s highly-anticipated collaboration Mickey 17 was initially slated to release on March 29, 2024, and then delayed to almost a year later on January 31, 2025. The film’s production Warner Bros. has now come forward with a new release date in South Korea, that will take place before the global premiere. Earlier, the team announced they would like to have more time to finish the project properly, which had been affected by last year’s many changes and shifts in Hollywood.

Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 gets early release in South Korea

On March 14, Warner Bros. Korea announced that Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17 is now scheduled to be released in South Korea first on January 28, 2025. The date has been decided to coincide with the Lunar New Year holiday, so it can bring in more audiences than expected.

The production plans to distribute the film in South Korea through IMAX, Dolby, Screen X, and 4DX formats. As the premiere in South Korea will take place ahead of global release, expectations run high among Korean cinephiles.

More about the sci-fi film Mickey 17

Mickey 7 is a highly-anticipated film from the director of Oscar-winning film Parasite, Bong Joon Ho. Based on a 2022 novel titled Micky 7 by Edward Ashton, the narration revolves around a space explorer.

Mickey Barnes AKA Mickey 7 is a space traveler who is on a dangerous mission to colonize the ice world of Niflheim. As this near-death mission often kills him off, he is replaced by another clone with most of his memories intact, effectively making him immortal. The film portrays Mickey on the iteration of his seventh clone, as he survives on a foothold installation in an alien world.

Author Edward Ashton also penned a follow-up novel titled Animatter Blues which was released last year.

Meanwhile, Bong Joon Ho’s Micky 17 boasts its science fictional narrative with a star-studded cast from Hollywood.

Robert Pattinson transforms into the expendable Space traveler Micky, while Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yuan, Chelsea Li, and more stars are expected to deliver extraordinary performances in their respective roles.

In the meantime, this high-concept cerebral thriller is the first feature of Bong Joon Ho, since the highest-grossing Korean film Parasite, which brought numerous Oscars to the director.

Mickey 17 also marks his first English-language film in a long time, after Snowpiercer, which also cast a bunch of Hollywood stars like Chris Evans, and Tilda Swinton, and Korean actors like Song Ho Kang.

