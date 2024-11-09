'Both thrive on endless possibilities': SEVENTEEN's Joshua accepts certificate of appreciation from Los Angeles City Council on behalf of group

SEVENTEEN's Joshua, the LA-born member of the globally renowned K-pop group, received a prestigious certificate of appreciation from the Los Angeles City Council on behalf of the group for their outstanding contributions to music and youth empowerment. The recognition comes as part of SEVENTEEN's ongoing efforts to celebrate diversity, creativity, and community impact, particularly through their special project, SEVENTEEN the City Los Angeles.

Joshua, who was born and raised in Los Angeles before moving to South Korea to pursue his music career, was invited to the council meeting on Friday to accept the certificate. He expressed his gratitude, noting that Los Angeles holds a special place in his heart, as it is where his journey began. "There are traces of my childhood all over LA," he shared. "To see LA City Hall, Hollywood, and Korea Town all take part in 'SEVENTEEN the City LA' and join us and our fans, CARATs, in fully enjoying the special last stop of our U.S. tour, is an absolute honor and an experience I'll personally never forget."

The SEVENTEEN the City project, which began on Thursday, transformed downtown LA with SEVENTEEN-themed colors and displays, bringing the group's vibrant energy to iconic landmarks across the city. Joshua reflected on how this initiative mirrors his own and the group's identity. "LA stands tall as the capital of culture and creativity, fueled by the bustling energy created by people from diverse backgrounds," he said. "SEVENTEEN is like that too. The 13 of us have come together with our different personalities and tastes to create a kind of dynamic and creative spirit that's unique to SEVENTEEN."

Watch the full video of the iconic moment here:

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who invited Joshua to the meeting, praised SEVENTEEN for their role as UNESCO’s first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. She highlighted how the group has used their platform to inspire and uplift others. "SEVENTEEN has not only set records on stage but also made a difference in people's lives. They embody the kind of community spirit we're proud to celebrate here in Los Angeles every single day," she said.

As part of their U.S. tour, SEVENTEEN will perform two sold-out shows at BMO Stadium this weekend, wrapping up their American tour in style. The Seventeen the City Los Angeles project will run until Monday, leaving a lasting mark on the city and its fans.

