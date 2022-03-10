Box Office: Bheeshma Parvam tops 30 crores in India, 3rd biggest '7-day' gross in Kerala

Bheeshma Parvam continued to post good numbers on weekdays at the Indian box office, crossing Rs. 30 crores on its day seven. It also crossed $3 million (Rs. 23 crores) overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 53.50-54 crores approx, making it the ninth biggest grossing Malayalam film of all time , overtaking Hridayam.

The day-wise box office collections of Bheeshma Parvam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 6.70 crores

Friday - Rs. 4.30 crores

Saturday - Rs. 5.80 crores

Sunday - Rs. 6.70 crores

Monday - Rs. 2.90 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 2.30 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 1.80 crores

Total - Rs. 30.50 crores