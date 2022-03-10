Box Office: Bheeshma Parvam tops 30 crores in India, 3rd biggest '7-day' gross in Kerala
Bheeshma Parvam continued to post good numbers on weekdays at the Indian box office, crossing Rs. 30 crores on its day seven. It also crossed $3 million (Rs. 23 crores) overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 53.50-54 crores approx, making it the ninth biggest grossing Malayalam film of all time, overtaking Hridayam.
The day-wise box office collections of Bheeshma Parvam at the Indian box office are as follows:
Thursday - Rs. 6.70 crores
Friday - Rs. 4.30 crores
Saturday - Rs. 5.80 crores
Sunday - Rs. 6.70 crores
Monday - Rs. 2.90 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 2.30 crores
Wednesday - Rs. 1.80 crores
Total - Rs. 30.50 crores
In Kerala, the film had normal drops on Tuesday and Wednesday reaching Rs. 27.50-27.75 crores in the state, emerging biggest grosser of the year in the state, overtaking Hridayam (Rs. 25.90 crores) and will soon best Kurup (Rs. 32.20 crores) to become biggest grosser in Post CoVID era. The 7-day numbers are the third biggest ever for any film in Kerala, just behind Baahubali 2 (Rs. 31.50 crores) and Lucifer (Rs. 30.30 crores). The top two showed extraordinary holds during weekdays staying over Rs. 3 crores in its first seven days, while Bheeshma Parvam fell below Rs. 2 crores yesterday. The release of E.T. Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Radhe Shyam this week will mean reduction in showcasing of the movies and therefore drop in next two days, but there will be big jumps on Saturday and Sunday.
