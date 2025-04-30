Box Office: Weekend ticket sales surge 120 percent from last year, powered by Sinners, Minecraft, and more blockbusters

The US box office is booming, with weekend ticket sales surging over 120 percent from the same time last year, courtesy of Warner Bros.’ Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, and Disney’s re-release of Star Wars: Episode II – Revenge of the Sith.

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, dominated once again with USD 45 million domestically, marking only a six percent drop from its debut frame. It now boasts one of the smallest second-weekend declines for a film outside the holiday season, and the smallest ever for an R-rated horror title opening above USD 40 million. The gothic thriller has earned USD 122.5 million in the home market and USD 161 million globally, defying early skepticism that predicted it would falter like Nope.

Audience scores remain exceptionally strong, helping Sinners expand its appeal across demographics. The film’s success is a major win for Warner Bros., which recently delivered more modest titles like Mickey 17.

Meanwhile, the 20th anniversary re-release of Revenge of the Sith made a powerful case, edging out The Accountant 2 with USD 25.2 million to place second. It marks one of the strongest openings for a reissue, trailing only the 1997 rerun of Star Wars itself. Overseas, Sith earned USD 17 million for a global weekend total of USD 42.2 million. The resurgence highlights the enduring appreciation for George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, with actors like Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor recently returning to the Star Wars universe through Disney’s projects.

Amazon MGM’s The Accountant 2 also impressed in its own way, opening with an estimated USD 24.6 million. The sequel reunited Ben Affleck with director Gavin O’Connor and co-star Jon Bernthal. The title received an A- CinemaScore and a 93 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting strong word of mouth. Audiences over 35, traditionally harder to attract, turned out in significant numbers for the film.

A Minecraft Movie continues its stellar run, placing fourth with USD 22.7 million. The video game adaptation has now amassed over USD 800 million globally.

Sony’s new horror outing Until Dawn rounded out the top five with USD 8 million domestically and USD 18 million worldwide, despite competition from Sinners.

This weekend’s results highlight a thriving theatrical business ahead of the summer season.

