Ananya Panday shows how to style black ruffled skirt for date night without looking over the top

Ananya Panday is having her best Chanel moment in Italy, and we’re loving every bit of it. Yesterday (29th April), the actress attended an event wearing an all-black ensemble that was elegant from every angle—practically a style book on how to make a statement with chic minimalism. Excited to know the deets? Then let’s dive in!

Ananya Panday posed confidently in a stunning Chanel Métiers d’Art couture look—an all-black ensemble featuring a top and flared skirt. The black top looked elegant with its V-neckline, fitted full sleeves, and shiny front button details. Ending at her waist, the actress beautifully teamed it with the flowy skirt.

Making a statement with her monochrome look, the actress slipped into a full-flare midi skirt adorned with three ruffled tiers—each catching attention with golden detailing along the edges. With its flared design, the skirt brought a graceful sense of movement, making it a perfect choice to drip in style with every step. If you’re planning a date night with your partner, this all-black ensemble is surely a fine pick. It’s fashionable, elegant, and effortlessly easygoing.

Letting her outfit speak for itself, the actress chose a minimal accessories approach, featuring statement earrings and a ring that seamlessly tied the look together. Her perfectly styled hair was left open, parted in two sections, with the length falling gracefully below her shoulders.

The Call Me Bae actress’s makeup was breathtaking in every layer. A radiant base enhanced her natural skin, while a soft blush added a luminous glow to her cheekbones. She defined her eyes with a subtle eyeshadow and completed the look with a nude pink lipstick. Slipping into black strappy heels adorned with white pearls, the style icon added a luxurious finishing touch to her ensemble.

Every day, Ananya Panday reminds us that she’s always here to slay. Each fashion moment makes us fall head over heels for her all over again. Her latest look is the ultimate fashion inspo on how to dress elegantly for a date—and we’re definitely taking notes.

