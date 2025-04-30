Box Office: Analyzing record single-day potential of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's onscreen pair

Over the years, both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have shared commendable on-screen chemistry with a variety of co-stars. When these two crowd-pulling names come together, they form one of the most iconic reel-life pairs in Bollywood. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone made her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan more than 15 years after he had made his own debut.

Beginning with Om Shanti Om, the pair has continued to collaborate with films like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan. These five films have one thing in common: their record-breaking single-day earnings. In the initial days of their release, each of these films managed to surpass the previous highest gross for that specific day.

Record single-day grosses of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

For their first collaboration, Om Shanti Om, the film clashed with Saawariya—the debut movie of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Despite the clash, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer emerged as a record-breaking Day 2 grosser. Over its lifetime run, the film went on to become a blockbuster.

The pair reunited for Chennai Express, directed by Rohit Shetty, which recorded the highest opening day in Bollywood at the time of its release. The Day 1 net collection for this commercial entertainer stood at Rs 30.50 crore. A year later, the duo returned with Happy New Year, a heist comedy that once again shattered records with a staggering Rs 36.25 crore net collection on its opening day in India.

After a long break, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunited in Pathaan, part of YRF’s Spy Universe, playing spies from two different nations. This much-anticipated action thriller opened to a record Rs 55 crore net collection across India on Day 1, followed by another record-breaking Day 2.

Just a few months later, the duo appeared together again in Jawan, with Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. Despite her limited screen time, their streak of record-breaking openings continued as Jawan collected Rs 65 crore net on Day 1 in India. Moreover, this Atlee-directed film also became the highest Day 4 grosser in the history of the Hindi film industry.

Looking ahead, the duo is set to collaborate once again with director Siddharth Anand for his upcoming action thriller titled King. Marking a potential comeback for Shah Rukh Khan after his last release Dunki, King is already riding high on expectations, with fans eagerly awaiting yet another round of record-breaking numbers.

