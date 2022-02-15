Hridayam tops 50 crores globally; Enters all-time top ten Mollywood grossers worldwide

On Saturday Hridayam became the tenth Mollywood movie to go over Rs. 50 crores gross globally . As of yesterday, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has grossed Rs. 52.30 crores approx globally, placing it as the ninth highest grossing film ever from Mollywood, just above Odiyan. The way the film was running it could have reached number seven but the release of Neyyattinkara Gopante Aarattu and the film’s digital release next week will halt its run and probably close over/under Njan Prakashan. For what it's worth, if it had a clearer release without any CoVID restrictions like closed cinemas on Sundays in Kerala, it could have done that quite early in the run.

The top ten highest grossing Mollywood films globally are as follows:

Pulimurugan - Rs. 135 crores Lucifer - Rs. 125.80 crores Kurup - Rs. 82 crores Premam - Rs. 74 crores Kayamkulam Kochunni - Rs. 67.30 crores Drishyam - Rs. 62 crores Ennu Ninte Moideen - Rs. 56 crores Njan Prakashan - Rs. 54 crores Hridayam - Rs. 52.30 crores approx (25 days) Odiyan - Rs. 51.40 crores

Hridayam has grossed Rs. 29.80 crores approx in India, off which Rs. 25 crores have come from Kerala. The film has performed well in Tamil Nadu for a Malayalam film, with Rs. 1.90 crores to date, which is not much lower than bigger films like Lucifer. Karnataka also did well with Rs. 1.95 crores and another Rs. 95 lakhs coming from the rest of India.