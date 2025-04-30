Box Office: Analyzing director Siddharth Anand's past collaborations with Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand, both the actress and the director, have built remarkably successful filmographies, becoming two of the most admired names in Indian cinema in their respective fields. They made their debuts around the same time and have since collaborated on some of the most memorable films, including Pathaan, Fighter, and Bachna Ae Haseeno.

According to recent reports, the duo is set to reunite once again for the action thriller King, Siddharth Anand’s next directorial venture, which will also star Shah Rukh Khan. While the film is currently in development, let’s take a look back at the box office performances of their past collaborations over the years:

1. Pathaan

Pathaan became the second-highest-grossing film of Deepika Padukone’s career and the highest for director Siddharth Anand, making it the most successful collaboration between the two. Released in 2023, the film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, marking the superstar’s blockbuster comeback, alongside John Abraham. It became the first Bollywood movie to enter the Rs 500 crore club, with a total lifetime net collection of Rs 512.75 crore.

2. Fighter

The aerial action film Fighter, inspired by the 2019 Pulwama attack, featured a star-studded cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, along with Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film collected nearly Rs 200 crore at the box office, although the initial expectations for its performance were significantly higher.

3. Bachna Ae Haseeno

The first collaboration between director Siddharth Anand and Deepika Padukone took place during his romantic comedy phase with Bachna Ae Haseeno. This Yash Raj Films production also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, and Minissha Lamba in lead roles. The film was a semi-hit at the box office, earning an India net collection of Rs 36.25 crore.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

