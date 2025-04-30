Nikki Tamboli opens up on ‘reality’ of her equation with Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Nikki Tamboli, a popular reality show personality in the entertainment industry, was last seen on the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef. During the show, Nikki’s strained equation with Gaurav Khanna and their frequent fights often made headlines.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli opened up about their dynamic and mentioned that Gaurav is not her “friend.” She even revealed that he was called a “crybaby.”

Advertisement

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Nikki opened up about her equation with Gaurav Khanna and shared the reality behind it. Quipping, “Should I call him a man or a guy? (laughs),” she went on to say that Gaurav is a “nice guy.”

Commenting on her equation with him, Nikki Tamboli shared, "Honestly, I'm not his friend because I don't allow many people in my space. At once, I'll allow my enemies to enter my space, but I will not allow such a person who just portrays to have a different personality. I respect him a lot. I learned a lot from him about life."

Watch Nikki Tamboli's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here:

She then mentioned that their equation was full of ups and downs. Nikki acknowledged that the differences stemmed from her side, as she can’t tolerate things she doesn’t like. The Celebrity MasterChef fame shared, “Only contestants know what goes on behind the camera, only contestants know. No contestant has ever spoken about it on camera. But I know. Gaurav was called a ‘crybaby’ of the show.”

Advertisement

She continued, "We are not friends. Whenever he needs me in his life, I'm always there for him because that's the love I have for everybody." Nikki said whatever their bond is, everyone has seen it on the show. She revealed that Gaurav claimed they are friends in one of the interviews. Talking about this, Nikki explained that she can't be friends with him just because they did a reality show together.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame emphasized how friendship is very special and not everyone can be a friend. Nikki said, "You can take a stand for everyone and can be helpful towards anyone. But you can't allow everyone in your life and call them your friend. Friends are very few. If you are seeing me as a friend, I'm sorry, you should first look into yourself and see if you are saying things that are true. You can't hurt a friend. You can fool around with them, but you cannot hurt them."

Advertisement

When asked about the reason for calling Gaurav ‘a guy’ and not ‘a man,’ Nikki revealed that during one of the episodes of Celebrity MasterChef, she and Gaurav clashed. Nikki recalled their fight and mentioned how Gaurav was trying to be “dominating.” She also said there were many things that happened behind the camera and admitted that she cannot be “fake.”

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli has participated in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss Marathi 5, and more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finalist says ‘I was shattered’ when her mom revealed that Arbaz Patel is engaged