Kerala Box Office: Thudarum is grossing red hot, but Alappuzha Gymkhana, Maranamass, Bazooka, and Good Bad Ugly hold their ground

If Kerala’s April temperatures were enough to make headlines, the state’s box office is adding its own sizzle to the season. Riding high on intense word-of-mouth and Superstar Mohanlal’s powerful screen presence, Thudarum has emerged as the month’s undeniable leader. In just five days, the Malayalam revenge drama has stormed past Rs 33.50 crore in Kerala alone, and globally, it has already touched the Rs 100 crore mark in six days. That is a feat only a few films in the region managed so swiftly.

But while Thudarum is roaring ahead like a forest fire, the other major April releases are quietly showing their power too. Released on April 10, Alappuzha Gymkhana, Maranamass, Bazooka, and the Tamil biggie Good Bad Ugly are still holding firm in their own lanes, giving audiences a range of choices at the cinemas.

Among them, Alappuzha Gymkhana, led by Premalu fame Naslen, continues its strong local run. Standing at Rs 36.85 crore gross collection in Kerala, the film has grown on a gradual word-of-mouth. Meanwhile, Basil Joseph's Maranamass has maintained a low-key yet respectable presence with Rs 12.85 crore gross collected so far. Despite a mixed response, Superstar Mammootty's Bazooka wrapped its final Kerala run with Rs 14 crore. This may be underwhelming for Mammootty’s standards, but not entirely surprising given the genre’s limited appeal.

And then there’s Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, an actioner that arrived with pan-Indian ambitions. Even though it faced strong competition in the South, it has managed to rake in Rs 240 crore worldwide in 18 days, thanks to a strong reception in Tamil Nadu and overseas markets. So while Thudarum is the toast of the season, the April box office isn't just about one winner.

It’s a rare time when big names, small surprises, and genre experiments are all coexisting under the same theatrical roof. As May arrives with new releases, including Suriya's Retro and Nani's HIT 3, the competition is getting tight. It remains to be seen whether any upcoming films can match the kind of momentum Thudarum has generated.

