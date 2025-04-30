Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkumar Santoshi's 90s slapstick comedy earns Rs 7 lakh

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 6: Andaz Apna Apna, which boasts of iconic characters like Crime Master Gogo and Teja, is back in theaters this year. Originally a flop, the 1994 cult classic film is regarded as one of the best comedy movies that Hindi cinema will forever be proud of. Here's how much Andaz Apna Apna's re-release collected today.

Andaz Apna Apna, which is produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, started its re-release journey on a neutral note at the box office. After an opening of Rs 25 lakh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-starrer witnesed a slight growth in the first weekend. The 1994 comedy entertainer earned Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh on the second and third days respectively.

On Day 4, Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial fetched Rs 10 lakh net business. This was followed by Rs 12 lakh on the fifth day, which coincided with Tuesday discount offer.

Now, the Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer has earned Rs 7 lakh on the sixth day, bringing its cume collection to Rs 1.44 crore at the box office.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 25 lakh Day 2 Rs 40 lakh Day 3 Rs 50 lakh Day 4 Rs 10 lakh Day 5 Rs 12 lakh Day 6 Rs 7 lakh Total Rs 1.44 crore

Andaz Apna Apna has continued to perform on an average note for a re-release. It hasn't been able to cross the Rs 50 lakh mark on day-wise basis so far. Going by its theatrical re-run, the total business of the iconic comedy movie will stay under Rs 1.5 crore in the first week.

Considering its fan following and the fact that it is a cult movie, Andaz Apna Apna was expected to score better in its second innings.

Andaz Apna Apna In Cinemas

Andaz Apna Apna is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

