Taylor Swift’s Ex Calvin Harris Expecting First Child With Wife Vick Hope

Calvin Harris is going to be a dad! The 41-year-old Scottish DJ and music producer, who famously dated Taylor Swift about a decade ago, is expecting his first child with wife Vick Hope, a well-known British TV and radio presenter.

Hope, 35, took to her social media account to share photos of her recent professional endeavors. In the snaps, she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

In one picture, she gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her interview with Florence Pugh. Another showed her posing at the Big Weekend Liverpool 2025. The post also included a shot of Hope interviewing Jason Momoa.

Many reacted to the post and congratulated the couple on the happy news. One wrote, "Oh congratulations. Vick and Adam. Who going keep Jamie under control now." Another comment read, "Congratulations darling. So happy for you both." A third user said, "Omg Vick!! Massive congratulations on your pregnancy."

Harris and Hope tied the knot in September 2023 in a private ceremony in northeast England. Nile Rodgers and his band Chic performed for the guests at their wedding.

Harris previously dated American model Aarika Wolf on and off for several years. He was also rumored to be dating Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding in the past.

Harris famously dated pop icon Taylor Swift for over a year in 2015. Swift even publicly kissed the DJ at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2015.

Harris once addressed his breakup with Swift in an interview with GQ. "It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly," Harris said in September 2016. "The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself."

A month after the couple's split, Swift's rep claimed in a statement that she co-wrote the song This Is What You Came For. Harris wasn't happy with the claims and lashed out at the pop icon on social media in a series of since-deleted tweets. "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship, you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," he wrote at the time. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it. (sic)"

