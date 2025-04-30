Thudarum Box Office: Can this Mohanlal starrer beat his earlier release L2 Empuraan in Kerala?

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office with the consecutive successes of L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. While L2: Empuraan was released in March, Thudarum hit theaters in April, just as L2: Empuraan was nearing the end of its theatrical run.

Thudarum is a family drama, while L2: Empuraan is a political action thriller. Both have turned out to be among the biggest grossers of Mohanlal’s career. L2: Empuraan carried huge expectations months before its release due to its franchise and genre, and it lived up to the hype.

The film went on to become the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Kerala box office, with a gross of Rs 87 crore. With Thudarum still running successfully, the question remains: can Mohanlal’s latest film overtake L2: Empuraan at the Kerala box office? Let’s find out.

L2: Empuraan vs Thudarum at the Kerala box office gross

Thudarum is currently just five days into its box office run and is enjoying a sensational performance in Kerala. Its 5-day Kerala gross stands at approximately Rs 33.50 crore. Among this total, Day 1 contributed Rs 5.10 crore. As expected, the film saw growth over the weekend and, surprisingly, maintained its highly positive trend on Monday as well. Its Day 4 Kerala gross stood at Rs 6.90 crore,around 40 percent higher than its opening day.

Moving forward, the film collected Rs 6.30 crore on its first Tuesday, showing a barely noticeable drop at the box office. Continuing this strong trend, the family drama is poised to reach close to Rs 50 crore in its first week at the Kerala box office, setting up expectations for a lifetime gross of over Rs 100 crore.

During the box office run of L2: Empuraan, the action-thriller moved forward with tremendous hype. However, its momentum slowed due to several new releases like Alappuzha Gymkhana, Bazooka, and Maranamass. As a result, L2: Empuraan was unable to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the Kerala box office,a milestone that now seems well within reach for Thudarum.

Thudarum is directed by Tharun Moorthy and stars Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles. L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and several others.

