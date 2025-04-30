Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi-led action thriller collects Rs 45 lakh on first Wednesday

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day 6: Released on April 25, 2025, Ground Zero stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The action thriller co-stars Zoya Hussain and Sai Tamhankar in crucial roles. The recently released film delves into the story of BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dubey, who led a crucial operation in which terrorist Ghazi Baba was killed. Here's how much Ground Zero earned on the 6th day.

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero kickstarted its journey on Friday with an opening of Rs 1.20 crore. Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's helmer collected Rs 1.80 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 2 crore on Sunday.

After an opening weekend of Rs 5 crore, the Emraan Hashmi starrer earned Rs 50 lakh and Rs 60 lakh on the first Monday and the first Tuesday respectively.

Now, Ground Zero has fetched Rs 45 lakh on Wednesday, bringing in its cume collection to Rs 6.55 crore at the Indian box office.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1.20 crore Day 2 Rs 1.80 crore Day 3 Rs 2 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Day 5 Rs 60 lakh Day 6 Rs 45 lakh Total Rs 6.55 crore

Ground Zero will complete a first week of its release tomorrow. On the same day, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's co-production will begin competing with Raid 2 and The Bhootnii. It is currently crossing swords with Andaz Apna Apna's re-release along with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh and Jaat.

Ground Zero remains a poor performer at the box office. After this film, all eyes will be on Emraan Hashmi's recently announced film, Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 release, Awarapan.

Ground Zero in cinemas

Ground Zero is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

