Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film with Vikrant Massey gets RELEASE DATE; Khushi Kapoor and more can't keep calm

Shanaya Kapoor’s debut romantic film alongside Vikrant Massey Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has got a release date. Read on to find out.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Apr 30, 2025  |  08:16 PM IST |  14K
Pic Courtesy: Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor are soon going to share screen space in the upcoming romantic film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that they started shooting for the film and now months later, the makers have officially announced its release date.

On April 30, Zee 5 and the entire team of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan made a collaborative post on Instagram with a motion video announcing film’s release date. It has been revealed that the upcoming romantic film, which will introduce Shanaya Kapoor alongside Vikrant Massey, will be gracing the silver screens on July 11, 2025.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the film is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under the production banner of Mini Films. It is presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films. In addition to this, the romantic saga is promised to be a musical delight with Vishal Mishra’s music.

"This monsoon, don’t just fall, but feel the love. #AankhonkiGustaakhiyan In cinemas near you on 11th July 2025," the post was captioned.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan gets a release date


Expressing happiness about the development, Shanaya shared the post on her Instagram stories also and expressed being "grateful" about it.

In addition to this, Khushi Kapoor, being her biggest cheerleader wrote, "Woohooooooo," her proud mom Maheep Kapoor commented, "Beyond excited God is Kind with red-heart and nazar amulet emojis". Sanjay Kapoor also dropped heart and nazar amulet emojis.

Shweta Bachchan extended her warm wishes stating, "Congratulations baby. So so happy for you". Zoya Akhtar also wrote, "Congratulations Shanaya. Big big hug."

Pic Courtesy: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

While speaking with us last year, Shanaya had expressed her excitement about sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey. She revealed that her character is strong, emotional, and vibrant. Meanwhile, Vikrant called playing a lover boy an ‘exciting challenge’, emphasizing that the scale of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan felt truly grand to him.

Notably, the film has been shot in picturesque locations spread across Mumbai, Mussoorie, and Europe. 

Going further, Shanaya also has a survivor thriller, Tu Yaa Main, in the pipeline alongside Adarsh Gourav, which was announced in March earlier this year.

Credits: Zee 5 Instagram
Latest Articles