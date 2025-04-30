Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's film on Jallianwala Bagh massacre fetches Rs 2.25 crore

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh hit the screens on April 18, 2025. Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, the legal drama stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Also featuring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Kesari 2 will complete two weeks of its theatrical run tomorrow.

The box office journey of Kesari Chapter 2 started on the occasion of the Good Friday holiday. In the first week of its release, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned Rs 45.35 crore net business. The courtroom drama collected Rs 24.25 crore in the second week till yesterday. Now, Kesari 2 has added Rs 2.25 crore to its kitty.

The cume collection of Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial venture stands at Rs 71.85 crore at the box office.

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 45.35 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 7 crore Day 10 Rs 8 crore Day 11 Rs 2.50 crore Day 12 Rs 2.75 crore Day 13 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 71.85 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 will now fight a box office battle with Raid 2, which is releasing tomorrow, May 1, 2025. The historical drama is currently leading the race while locking horns with other competitors, Jaat, Ground Zero, and Andaz Apna Apna's re-release.

Before its release, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has co-produced Kesari Chapter 2, had claimed it is his "one of the best films" so far. The Kesari sequel is jointly backed under the banners of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Can it sustain itself well amid Raid 2 and The Bhootnii's arrival? Let's wait and watch.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.