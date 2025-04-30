Kanye West Responds to Accusations of Non-Payment by Donda 2 Producers: 'They Tried to Charge Me 3 Million USD'

Kanye West is in trouble yet again, not over his explicit and hateful Twitter rants but because of his latest music album Donda 2. The rapper finally dropped the album he had been teasing for a while, but it seems like the universe isn’t working in his favor lately.

The album’s producers have accused him of non-payment and have even threatened to take the album down if he doesn’t make the payment.

On Wednesday, April 30, Ye revealed that his longtime associate DeAndre “Free” Maiden, the manager of his producers Jahmal Gwin and Brian Miller, is upset over not being paid for eight songs from the album.

They threatened that the album would be removed from streaming services. In the post, Ye criticized his longtime collaborators, claiming they learned how to make beats thanks to him. “Free Maiden tried to charge me three million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats,” he wrote.

“They tried to charge me three million USD,” he added. The rapper has been teasing his album for three years, but his fans should grab their copies as soon as possible, as it may soon be removed from the market. The album was originally intended to be released on Ye's Stem Player device, but the idea was later scrapped.

Ye has been making headlines for various controversies.

It started with his and estranged wife Bianco Censori’s controversial appearance on the Grammys red carpet. This was followed by a series of hateful and narcissistic social media rants, which reportedly drove Censori away.

He also had a nasty feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over using their daughter in one of his songs, which also featured disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently incarcerated. The Yeezy founder even posted tweets supporting and praising Hitler, which prompted significant backlash.

