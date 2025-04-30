Jaat Box Office Collection Day 21: Sunny Deol's film earns Rs 65 lakh; to finish its journey amid Raid 2's arrival

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 21: Jaat, which is helmed by Gopichand Malineni, will soon finish its theatrical run. Released on April 10, 2025, it stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, who has made his theatrical comeback after two years. Jaat movie has completed 21 days of its release at the box office. It will leave the box office race amid the arrival of Raid 2.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat's pace has slowed down at the box office. Sunny Deol-led film has fetched Rs 65 lakh net business on the third Wednesday.

The extended opening week of Jaat recorded a net business of Rs 59.60 crore. Then, the second week of the movie brought a collection of Rs 17.85 crore. The action drama has earned Rs 6.95 crore in the third week , including the 21st day.

The total net collection of Jaat is recorded as Rs 84.4 crore at the Indian box office so far.

Week/Days India Net Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Week 2 Rs 17.85 crore Day 16 Rs 1.10 crore Day 17 Rs 1.65 crore Day 18 Rs 2.05 crore Day 19 Rs 75 lakh Day 20 Rs 75 lakh Day 21 Rs 65 lakh Total Rs 84.4 crore

Jaat now stands a little under the Rs 85 crore mark, which was the expected range to finish its theatrical run. The action drama is unlikely to reach the Rs 90 crore mark. Raid 2, the sequel to Raid, will take over its screens starting from tomorrow.

Jaat, which features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, has had a strong showing at the box office. However, the final verdict on this co-production by Mythri Movie Makers is still pending.

Jaat in cinemas

