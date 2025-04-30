Retro: 4 things to expect from Suriya starrer; will it be the actor’s redemption after Kanguva?

Retro starring Suriya in the lead role is slated to release in theaters on May 1, 2025. As the movie is hours away from hitting the big screens, would it act as a redemption for the actor after Kanguva?

What to expect from Retro?

1. Suriya’s phenomenal acting in a vintage backdrop

Suriya has always been known as a phenomenal actor, consistently delivering memorable performances. In Retro, he will be seen in a vintage setting, creating an awe-inspiring environment for fans.

With Suriya stepping into a new backdrop and the trailer unveiling a fresh character style, it will be interesting to see how the movie unfolds.

2. Karthik Subbaraj's style of combining Tamil cinema with Western genre

If you’ve followed Karthik Subbaraj's work—or at least watched Jigarthanda DoubleX—you’d know how deeply the Western genre influences his films.

With Retro, the director is expected to bring a similar flavor, but within a romantic framework. As the film is confirmed to be a romantic actioner, it will be intriguing to see how Subbaraj retains his signature style while exploring romance.

3. Suriya’s romantic venture with Pooja Hegde in co-lead

From his early days in cinema, Suriya has been celebrated for his romantic roles and charismatic presence. He has carved a niche for himself in this genre, and audiences are excited about his return to it.

In Retro, Suriya is paired with Pooja Hegde, raising expectations for a fresh love story. The trailer and songs released so far showcase impressive chemistry between the two, with more to be explored in the movie.

4. Santhosh Narayanan’s epic musical tracks and scores

Considering the powerful tracks and scores in Jigarthanda DoubleX, it's safe to expect Retro to feature an equally compelling musical experience. The album already includes some exciting songs, and the film is likely to offer memorable background scores as well.

See trailer for Retro:

With these strong elements driving the Suriya-starrer forward, could Retro be a redemption for the actor? After the mixed reception of his last film, Kanguva, will Karthik Subbaraj’s direction steer things in the right direction?

Let’s wait and find out!

