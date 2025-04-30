Retro Final Advance Booking Tamil Nadu: Suriya, Pooja Hegde starrer clocks BANGER pre-sales of Rs 7.75 crore for opening day

Tamil movie Retro, starring Suriya in the lead, is set for a solid start at the box office. The movie has recorded phenomenal pre-bookings, thanks to the buzz and hype around Suriya's first collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj.

Retro grosses Rs 7.75 crore of pre-sales for Day 1 in Tamil Nadu

Bankrolled by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, Retro grossed over Rs 7.75 crore of advances for the opening day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie has sold around 4.35 lakh tickets in around 2200 shows across the state.

Retro will also benefit from International Labour Day on its release day, which is expected to boost its collections. This is the best advance booking for Suriya's career, surpassing Kanguva. If all goes well, the movie will clock the biggest opening day for the actor.

Retro mania begins in the neighbouring states

Besides Tamil Nadu, Retro has clocked over Rs 1 crore plus pre-sales in both Kerala and Karnataka. The romantic action drama is expected to significantly surge in the neighbouring states.

Retro's total advance booking in all South states has exceeded Rs 10 crore. The movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu versions in addition to its original language. It will be interesting to see how it fares outside its home turf.

Retro in cinemas

Co-starring Pooja Hegde along with an ensemble cast, Retro is hitting the screens on May 1st. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

