Raid 2 Final Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's thriller sells 82,000 tickets in top national chains; eyes BANGER start

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead and directed by Rajkumar Gupta, is nearing its theatrical release. Marking the sequel to the 2018 release Raid, the movie is expected to have an encouraging start at the box office. It has registered a healthy advance booking for the opening day.

Raid 2 sells 82,000 tickets in the top three national chains; Set for a good start

Bankrolled by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 sold around 82,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone. Co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the thriller drama will have the benefit of a holiday in some states. The release date coincides with the International Labour Day holiday on its first day.

The movie is expected to open at Rs 15 crore, depending on spot bookings and walk-ins. Moreover, the initial word-of-mouth will play a key role in deciding its fate. If the content clicks with the audience, Raid 2 has the potential to disrupt the box office and emerge as a Clean Hit.

It’s a four-day weekend, hence, there will be a dip in business on Friday. But with positive talk, the Ajay Devgn starrer will see healthy spikes on Saturday and Sunday. The four-day weekend of Raid 2 should be around the Rs 55 crore, which is a good result, and then Monday will decide the lifetime number.

The movie will face Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii in a direct clash, along with two South movies—Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s Hit 3. Moreover, the holdover release of Kesari Chapter 2 is also expected to see a surge in its collections this weekend. Though the weekend will be busy, Raid 2 will be the priority among the audience.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

