Box Office: Revisiting iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan as Main Hoon Na completes 21 years of release

Shah Rukh Khan has spent over 3 decades in the Hindi film industry and in this long period, he has created some of the most iconic pairs with directors. One of the iconic pairs of the superstar consists of him and Farah Khan who made her directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na.

Farah Khan has directed only four films in her over 2 decades-long career as a director, and three of those films have been led by Shah Rukh Khan. The first one out of the three, i.e., Main Hoon Na, has completed 21 years of its release today. On this day, let’s revisit how this iconic actor-director duo has performed at the box office over the years.

1. Happy New Year

Beginning with the most recent release, Happy New Year was a multistarrer heist comedy thriller led by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan and more. Popularly described as a guilty pleasure of many, the film became a super hit at the box office, collecting Rs 178.50 crore net in India.

2. Om Shanti Om

The second collaboration was Om Shanti Om, the first ever film of Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone as well as the first ever leading venture of the actress. This romantic comedy drama film centered around Bollywood also featured Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher among the leads. It became a box office blockbuster with an India net of Rs 78.25 crore.

3. Main Hoon Na

Coming to the debut of the director, Main Hoon Na was a commercial entertainer released in 2004 starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Amrita Rao in the lead. The film proved the actor-director duo to be successful by ending its run with a hit verdict, along with a net of Rs 36.25 crore.

According to recent reports, Farah Khan is making her comeback as a director with Main Hoon Na 2, a sequel currently in the writing stage. While it is very early for prediction, sky's the limit for the film if it ever goes on floors.

