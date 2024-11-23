Box Office India: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 sees a 60 percent jump on 4th Saturday; Singham Again goes up by 50 percent

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have been running successfully in theaters for over four weeks. Both films continue to lock horns at the box office since they hit the screens on November 1. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as a superhit, Singham Again is a semi-hit. The Diwali releases are expected to finish their theatrical runs soon.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Collects Rs 2 crore On Day 23; Experiences 60% Jump

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed a major rise of 60 percent in its collection on the 23rd day of its release. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the film fetched Rs 2 crore on the fourth Saturday as per early estimates. The horror comedy earned Rs 1.30 crore on the fourth Friday.

The cume India's net collection of Bazmee's directorial stands at Rs 231.15 crore.

India's Net Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 So Far:

Day/Week Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 148.75 crore Week 2 Rs 56.50 crore Week 3 Rs 23.00 crore 4th Friday Rs 1.30 crore 4th Saturday Rs 2.00 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 231.15 crore (Estimates)

Singham Again Collects Rs 1.20 Crore; Sees 50% Jump

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is behind its rival release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, however, it witnessed major growth in the current weekend. After earning Rs 0.80 crore on Day 23, as per early estimates, Ajay Devgn-starrer had a 50% percent jump in its collection on the fourth Saturday. Shetty's cop actioner minted Rs 1.20 crore on Day 23.

The total collection of Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest film has touched Rs 230 crore (Rs 229.60 crore to be exact).

India's Net Collections Of Singham Again So Far:

Day/Week Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 163.75 crore Week 2 Rs 47.75 crore Week 3 Rs 16.10 crore 4th Friday Rs 0.80 crore 4th Saturday Rs 1.20 crore (Estimates) Total Rs 229.60 crore (Estimates)

Going by their respective box office figures, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has overtaken Singham Again at the ticket windows. Kartik Aaryan-starrer is likely to lead by Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore higher than Singham Again before leaving the theaters.

