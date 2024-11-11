Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Hit Flop Movie List

Born as Kartik Tiwari, Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the successful stars in Bollywood. Kartik is basking in the success of his recently released film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Even after the second weekend, the movie continues to pull the audience to the theatres. While Anees Bazmee's latest helmer has already been touted as a superhit movie, let's take a look at Kartik's interesting career graph.

Kartik Aaryan's Hits & Misses Since His Debut

Kartik Aaryan, who started his acting career in 2011, has served both hits and flops in his career spanning more than a decade. Director Luv Ranjan has been a major part of his success in Bollywood. Kartik has worked with many other directors including Anees Bazmee, Kabir Khan and Imtiaz Ali

Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Love Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise And More

PYAAR KA PUNCHNAMA

Kartik Aaryan made his debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He was paired with Nusrratt Bharuccha in the comedy movie. Divyenndu, Ishita Raj Sharma, Rayo S Bhakirta, and Sonalli Seygall were cast as other leads. It is remembered for Kartik's iconic monologue in his speech. Ranjan's directorial was an average grosser at the box office.

SONU KE TITU KI SWEETY

After the success of Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2, Kartik Aaryan reunited with Luv Ranjan for their 2018 collaboration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The romantic comedy emerged as a superhit and turned out to be a breakthrough movie of Kartik's career.

LOVE AAJ KAL

In 2020, Kartik Aaryan starred in Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, Love Aaj Kal. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma, the romantic drama tanked at the box office. It was a sequel to Ali's 2009 hit film, Love Aaj Kal.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2

Kartik Aaryan collaborated with Anees Bazmee for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and it was a blockbuster during its release. After the success of second installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as Kartik's sixth clean hit. It is eyeing Rs 350 crore plus at the worldwide box office.

The Verdict of Kartik Aaryan's Movies So Far Listed Below

Movies Verdict Pyaar Ka Punchnama Average Akaash Vani Flop Kaanchi Disaster Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Super Hit Guest In London Disaster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Super Hit Luka Chuppi Hit Pati Patni Aur Woh Hit Love Aaj Kal Disaster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Blockbuster Shehzada Disaster Satyaprem Ki Katha Average Chandu Champion Flop Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Super Hit

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

