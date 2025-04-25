Kesari 2 Box Office: Highest tickets sold on BookMyShow for 2025 Bollywood films after 1st week, Akshay Kumar starrer holds 5th spot

Kesari 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s much-loved courtroom drama and the sequel to his successful war drama, Kesari Chapter 2, hit the theater screens very recently on April 18, 2025. This period film also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead and is helmed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi.

As the film opened to a positive response, it is now running in theaters with a hugely positive response from the audience. Though its box office numbers are not as big as initially expected, it has maintained a steady trend for itself. It has now become one of the top 5 highest ticket-selling Bollywood films in 2025 after its first week by selling 9.17 lakh tickets, higher than the re-runs of Sanam Teri Kasam and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Advertisement

Highest tickets sold on BookMyShow by Bollywood films in 2025 after 1st week

As this Akshay Kumar film has entered the top 5, let’s take a look at the top 4 box office giants of 2025 to date, which have been joined by Kesari Chapter 2 in this list.

The top position is held by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic, the blockbuster Chhaava, with 3.07 million tickets sold. The film garnered massive excitement and a positive reception nationwide, helping the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna film reach this record by a considerable margin.

It is followed by the Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer war-drama film Sky Force at the 2nd position. Though the position shows just 1 rank down, this film sold 1.43M after the completion of its 1st week, lower than half of Chhaava.

Watch the Kesari 2 trailer

The list continues with Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and co-starring Sathyaraj and Rashmika Mandanna, the film sold 1.26 million tickets on BookMyShow after its first week. Though it showed a very small margin against Sky Force, this Salman Khan film still became a box office failure.

Advertisement

Sunny Deol’s Jaat stands at the 4th position, which is currently running at the box office, followed by Kesari 2. Though this mass entertainer didn’t prove to be as big a box office grosser as expected, it has proven to be an average grosser till now. The Sunny Deol movie sold 9.48 lakh tickets on BookMyShow after its 1st week, standing with just 31 thousand tickets over the Akshay Kumar film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's film on C Sankaran Nair nets Rs 3.5 crore; concludes 1st week