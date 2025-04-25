Box Office: Captain America Brave New World to close below Ant-Man 3 in global gross; numbers inside

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is close to concluding its theatrical run with a global gross under USD 420 million, falling short of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With its current worldwide total at USD 414 million and screen presence limited to a few hundred, the former title is drawing direct comparisons to the latter due to their similar February release frames. For the record, Ant-Man 3 is one of the MCU’s lowest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brave New World, which was released on February 14, marked Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as the titular superhero. The film was a continuation of the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and served as the 35th entry in the Marvelverse. With USD 200.2 million earned domestically and USD 214 million from international markets, the film is currently the fourth highest-grossing film of 2025.

Despite receiving mixed reviews for its narrative and CGI-heavy sequences, the film was praised for strong performances, particularly those of Mackie and veteran actor Harrison Ford, who debuted as President Thaddeus Ross after the demise of William Hurt. The plot followed Mackie’s Sam Wilson tackling political conspiracies tied to Ross, who transforms into the Red Hulk in the film’s final act.

Meanwhile, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, released on February 17, 2023, was widely criticized for its uneven tone but managed to pull a larger box office due to its pre-release hype as the kickoff to MCU Phase Five. The film grossed USD 214 million domestically and USD 261 million internationally, but with a hefty budget of USD 350 million-plus, it struggled to turn a profit and was ultimately seen as a box office disappointment.

Brave New World, with a slightly more contained budget (USD 180M excluding marketing), managed to avoid the same level of criticism but didn’t reach the financial heights needed to surpass Ant-Man 3. As Marvel gets ready to close its Phase Five with Thunderbolts next month, the performances of both films underscore the challenges at the box office, even for one of Hollywood’s most bankable properties.

While Brave New World didn’t top its February counterpart, it helped redefine the Captain America series, which had been led by Chris Evans before his exit.

