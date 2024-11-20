Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day 20 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy goes up by 15 percent due to holiday in Maharashtra

Kartik Aaryan's 6th clean hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is minting money at the box office. Also starring Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, the horror comedy is inching towards the Rs 250 crore club in domestic markets. The recently released film experienced growth on the third Wednesday, as the 20th day of its release coincided with the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Earns Rs 2.15 to Rs 2.25 Crore On Day 20; 15% Jump Due To Maharashtra Elections

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as Kartik Aaryan's highest-grossing film of his career. In Week 3, it is going strong at the ticket windows and is soon expected to end its theatrical run. Due to the election holiday in Maharashtra on Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy witnessed a rise in earnings on the 20th day. Maharashtra General Assembly Elections 2024 took place on November 20.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment of the franchise, collected in the range of Rs 2.15 to Rs 2.25 crore on the third Wednesday. The cume collection now stands around Rs 226.65 crore to Rs 226.75 crore in three weeks.

In the opening week, Kartik Aaryan-starrer fetched Rs 148.75 crore, followed by Rs 56.5 crore in Week 2 and Rs 21.4 crore to Rs 21.5 crore in the current week. It is likely to touch Rs 245 crore net in India by the end while locking horns with Singham Again.

India's Net Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Are As Follows:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Day 8 Rs 9 crore Day 9 Rs 15 crore Day 10 Rs 15.75 crore Day 11 Rs 4.85 crore Day 12 Rs 4.15 crore Day 13 Rs 3.75 crore Day 14 Rs 4 crore Day 15 Rs 4.5 crore Day 16 Rs 5 crore Day 17 Rs 6 crore Day 18 Rs 1.85 crore Day 19 Rs 1.90 crore (Revised) Day 20 Rs 2.15 crore- Rs 2.25 crore (Estimated) Total Rs 226.65 crore- Rs 226.75 crore (Estimated) in 20 days

Watch The Official Trailer Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

All About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Released on Diwali (November 1, 2024), the horror comedy features Kartik Aaryan in dual roles, Ruhaan Randhawa, aka Rooh Baba, and Prince Debendranath. Triptii Dimri is cast as his love interest, Meera and Prince Debendranath's wife. Madhuri Dixit plays Mandira and Princess Anjulika. Vidya Balan's dual characters are named Mallika and Princess Manjulika.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

