Box Office: Singham Again becomes Ajay Devgn's 9th film to enter Rs 100 crore net India club; 4th film with Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again has been minting money at the box office since its release. Rohit Shetty's directorial venture has become the quickest film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Well, the other good news is that Singham Again has now emerged as Ajay's ninth film to have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. It is also his fourth film with Rohit Shetty to reach the milestone.

Nine Films of Ajay Devgn and Their India's Net Collections

Ajay Devgn is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood who continues to rule the Hindi film industry. His recently released film minted Rs 128 crore in four days since its release and by the end of Tuesday, it will have crossed Rs 140 crore. Singham Again is likely to cross Rs 200 crore in its full run. His movies like Drishyam 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Golmaal Again crossed the Rs 200 crore club previously. Films such as Shaitaan, Total Dhamaal, and Singham Returns smashed into the Rs 100 crore club.

Released earlier this year, Shaitaan earned Rs 145 crore net at the box office. Drishyam 2, the sequel to Drishyam, minted Rs 235 crore net as its lifetime collection in India. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a blockbuster at the box office with its lifetime earnings of Rs 269.75 crore net. Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal collected Rs 150 crore net at the box office.

Advertisement

Check the full list down below:

Movie Net India Collections Verdict Singham Again Rs 141 crore (5 days) Under preview Shaitaan Rs 145 crore Hit Drishyam 2 Rs 235 crore Hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 269.75 crore Blockbuster Total Dhamaal Rs 150 crore Hit Golmaal Again Rs 205.5 crore Blockbuster Singham Returns Rs 140.25 crore Superhit Bol Bachchan Rs 100 crore Hit Golmaal 3 Rs 108 crore Blockbuster

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's collaborations

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have delivered mostly successful movies together comprising the Golmaal series and the Singham franchise. Their films include Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again, Singham, Singham Returns, and Singham Again. They have also worked together in Zameen, All The Best: Fun Begins, and Sunday.

Singham Again In Theatres

Singham Again plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the movie now. If you have watched Singham Again, what are your thoughts on the movie? Do let us know.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 First Tuesday Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn led cop-actioner & Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy look to net Rs 13 crore on day 5