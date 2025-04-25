Box Office: Can The Bhootnii become another big success for horror-comedy genre in India?

The month of May is about to begin, and with it, The Bhootnii will also commence its theatrical run. This horror-comedy film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, and Mouni Roy in lead roles and is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. It is set to release on May 1st as one of the first Hindi film releases of the month, alongside Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2.

The horror-comedy genre has proven to be both trendy and highly successful in Indian cinema, particularly in Hindi films, in recent years. With The Bhootnii just a week away from its release, let’s analyze whether this Sanjay Dutt starrer has the potential to become another major success in this popular genre.

Expectations from The Bhootnii

The Bhootnii features Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Singh as the leading protagonists, with Dutt playing the role of a ghostbuster. The ghosts in the film are portrayed by Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari. In the trailer, which was released earlier, audiences can clearly see a barrage of comic punches and one-liners delivered by the protagonists.

Originally scheduled for release on April 18, 2025, this horror-comedy was later postponed by two weeks to May 1, 2025. With this shift, the film moved from a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 to a new clash with Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2.

In recent horror-comedy blockbusters like Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we witnessed massive pre-release hype, driven by strong promotional material and the franchise factor. However, The Bhootnii does not benefit from such advantages, as it is a standalone film and not part of any established franchise. The complete soundtrack was released only recently, and it has done little to amplify the film’s pre-release buzz.

Watch The Bhootnii trailer

Currently, the film has relatively low pre-release hype. However, there is still a chance for The Bhootnii to succeed at the box office. Although its clash with Raid 2 could impact its performance, strong word-of-mouth and audience approval post-release could generate positive momentum and help it grow gradually.

That said, nothing can be confirmed about the film’s box office prospects just yet. Advance bookings for The Bhootnii are yet to open, which could provide a clearer picture of its current traction.

