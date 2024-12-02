Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor Hit Flop Movie List

Shraddha Kapoor is among the most successful actresses in recent times. After Stree 2's blockbuster success, she added another feather to her cap. The actress became the second-most-followed Indian star on Instagram with 91.9 million followers in August this year. While Shraddha's Instagram game remains on point, her filmography is a mix of sweet hits and bitter flops.

Shraddha Kapoor's Bollywood Journey So Far

Born to Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi cinema for more than a decade. Shraddha boasts of giving blockbusters like Aashiqui 2 and Stree 2. Meanwhile, she has also been a part of disastrous projects like Teen Patti, Rock On 2, and Haseena Parkar.

Aashiqui 2

Three years after her debut in Teen Patti, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead role in Aashiqui 2. Directed by Mohit Suri, the 2013 romantic musical turned out to be the breakthrough movie of her career. She was paired with Aditya Roy Kapur in Suri's directorial. It emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.

Ok Jaanu

Four years later, Shraddha Kapoor reunited with Aditya Roy Kapur for Shaad Ali's OK Jaanu. The 2017 romantic drama was a Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film, O Kadhal Kanmani. It turned out to be a flop.

Stree

Post a series of flops, Shraddha Kapoor then bagged a lead role in debutante director Amar Kaushik's Stree. The 2018 horror comedy co-starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It was a superhit.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

In 2023, Shraddha worked in Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. She was paired with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in it. Shraddha and Ranbir-starrer was an average grosser.

Stree 2

A year later, Shraddha Kapoor starred in Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The horror comedy, released on August 15, 2024, became an all-time blockbuster at the box office.

Shraddha Kapoor's Filmography & Their Box Office Verdicts

Movies Verdict Teen Patti Disaster Luv Ka The End Flop Aashiqui 2 Blockbuster Ek Villain Superhit Haider Average ABCD 2 Superhit Baaghi Hit Rock On 2 Disaster Ok Jaanu Flop Half Girlfriend Below Average Haseena Parkar Disaster Stree Superhit Batti Gul Meter Chalu Flop Saaho Hit Chhichhore Superhit Street Dancer 3 Flop Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Average Stree 2 All-Time Blockbuster

Which film starring Shraddha Kapoor is your favorite?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

