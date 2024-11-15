Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapoor Hit Flop Movie List

Aditya Roy Kapur, who made his acting debut with London Dreams in 2009, is one of the most charming actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of the Hindi cinema for over 15 years. Last year, the actor appeared in his film Gumraah and web series, The Night Manager.

Aditya Roy Kapur's Journey In Bollywood: All Hits And Flops

Aditya Roy Kapur has witnessed more debacles than hits in his career so far. After giving continuous flops, Aditya achieved success with his breakthrough role in Aashiqui 2. In the same year, he was featured in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Here's a lookback at his journey so far.

Some of his famous movies are as follows:

AASHIQUI 2

Aditya Roy Kapur bagged the lead role in Mohit Suri's 2013 helmer Aashiqui 2 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Aditya played the character of Rahul Jaykar, a famous musician who goes through failure and is a habitual drinker. Shraddha was cast as Aarohi Keshav Shirke, an aspiring singer. It was a blockbuster at the box office and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2013 in India.

YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI

Aditya Roy Kapur then played a supporting character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Kalki Koechlin was cast in a crucial role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama was released a month after the same year and was a blockbuster at the ticket windows.

Advertisement

FITOOR

In 2016, Aditya Roy Kapur played the lead role in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial venture Fitoor. Aditya was romantically paired with Katrina Kaif in the musical romantic drama. It was released on Valentine's weekend dated February 12 back then. Kapoor's helmer turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

The Verdict of Aditya Roy Kapur's Movies So Far Listed Below

Movies Verdict Action Replayy Flop Guzaarish Disaster Aashiqui 2 Blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Blockbuster Daawat E Ishq Flop Fitoor Disaster Ok Jaanu Flop Kalank Flop Malang Below Average Gumraah Disaster Rashtra Kavach - Om Disaster

Note: Sadak 2, Ludo, and Gumraah had OTT releases.

Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Metro...In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur is now gearing up for an upcoming movie, Metro...In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic drama is a sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a...Metro. Aditya is paired with Sara Ali Khan in the new movie.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 6 best Aditya Roy Kapur movies on Netflix that will leave you spellbound