Stree 2 Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film set to end ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER theatrical run at Rs 837 crore

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles along with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bannerji, and Aparshakti Khurana, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The horror comedy is already available to rent on Prime Video and will soon stream for free to subscribers. The movie has broken many records and set new benchmarks with its blockbuster dream run at the box office.

Stree 2 Ends Global Rampage At Massive Rs 837 Crore Gross

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhat, Stree 2 is the #1 film at the Hindi box office. The new Industry Hit was released on Independence Day in a three-way clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa but performed like a hurricane at the ticket window.

The movie has grossed Rs 837 crore at the worldwide box office in its entire run, of which Rs 702.50 crore gross came from the domestic markets only. The much-loved horror comedy did extremely well overseas, grossing around USD 16 million, which is Rs 134.50 crore in Indian currencies.

The movie ran straight for over seven weeks at the box office and netted around Rs 585 crore in Hindi, becoming the fifth entry in the Rs 500 crore club after Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and Gadar 2.

Stree 2 Records Biggest ROI Among Other Biggies

Bankrolled by Maddock Films and Jio Studios at a budget of around Rs 135 crore (including P&A), Stree 2 recorded the highest return on investment among the other Rs 500 crore club movies. The domestic share is expected to be around Rs 288 crore, and the international share will be somewhere around Rs 57 crore, taking the global share to Rs 345 crore. Moreover, the makers have locked the non-theatrical deals in the vicinity of Rs 200 crore. Analyzing the costs and returns, the makers have made a profit of around Rs 410 crore.

The success of the movie speaks to its wide reception among the audience, thanks to its superlative word-of-mouth. The franchise value hugely pushed it in the initial days, and then the positive WOM kept on attracting the audience. Stree 2 also benefited from the long free run at the box office due to the lack of new releases.

The movie has set a new high for upcoming releases. Its record is likely to be unbroken for a long time, but as they say, never say never! The audience is the real king. It will be interesting to see which upcoming release will hunt it down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.