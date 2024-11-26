BREAKING: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 censor screening in India on November 27; Advance bookings to open on November 29

Allu Arjun is all set to conquer the box office with his next biggie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Slated to hit the big screens on December 5th, the mass action drama directed by Sukumar has wrapped up its final shoot today, 9 days before the film's release. The movie was in production from November 2022. The makers spent two years filming and creating a grand cinematic experience for the mass audience.

However, the censor cut has already been locked. It will be screened tomorrow (November 27) for the Telugu censor certificate. As per reports, the runtime of Pushpa 2 is touted to be approx. 3 hours 15 mins. The exact duration of the movie will be known once the movie completes its censoring process.

The full-fledged advance booking of Pushpa 2 is expected to begin nationwide on Friday (November 29). The movie is expected to shatter many records in advance sales in India, especially in the Telugu and Hindi markets. However, it will be interesting to see what ticket prices the stakeholders have locked.

Reports say the makers are going all out in ticket fare, set to create an all-time record in average ticket prices by a big margin. While in the Hindi belt, it will be 10% higher than the Diwali 2024 releases- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, the makers are targeting the highest possible pricing in all properties down South.

The advance booking of Pushpa 2 has already begun in the international locations where it is faring well so far. However, the pace will take a big boost as we approach the release.

Besides Allu Arjun, the Pan-India movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It will be the widest release of Allu Arjun's career, thanks to its solo release nationwide. It will enjoy a complete free run for at least the first two weeks. As per very early estimates, the big-budget tentpole movie is targeting a massive opening of Rs 53 crore to Rs 58 crore in Hindi; however, it is subject to change. Our final estimates will be shared once the full-fledged advance booking opens in India.

