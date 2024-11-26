Top Hindi Films of All Time: Stree 2 tops, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 takes the 20th spot, Singham Again at 21st
We have curated a list of top Hindi films of all time that performed well in cinemas. Stree 2 is on the first position. Don't miss where Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again lies.
"Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai," and rightly so. Stree 2 has ruled the box office this year. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer continues to be the top performer of all time in India. The film went past the lifetime collection of Jawan upon its release, and is presently the number one Hindi film of all time. The recent big releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again collectively failed to match the numbers of Stree 2, however, are among the top 25 Hindi movies of all time that scored well at the box office.
Let's dig deep into it.
STREE 2
Stree 2, the sequel to Stree (2018), hit the screens on August 15, 2024. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 set a new benchmark at the box office before leaving cinemas. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer collected humongous Rs 837 crore worldwide and earned Rs 585 crore net in Hindi during its theatrical run. It is on the first spot in the list of top Hindi movies of all time.
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as a super hit at the box office. Led by Kartik Aaryan, the horror comedy has collected Rs 237 crore net in India till date and is expected to touch Rs 244 crore by the end. Despite being at loggerheads with a big-budget movie, Singham Again, Kartik's film is ahead in the race. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the 20th position. Interestingly, back in 2019 Uri: The Surgical Strike also collected Rs 244 crore net in Hindi as its lifetime collection.
SINGHAM AGAIN
Headlined Ajay Devgn, Singham Again has scored decent numbers at the ticket windows. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the cop actioner has earned Rs 232.50 crore net in India till date and is likely to end at Rs 240 crore net. The fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe is lagging behind its rival release and is in the 21st spot on the list. Singham Again is one step above Simmba.
Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are likely to end their theatrical runs close to the Rs 245 crore mark.
Top 25 Hindi Releases That Performed Well At The Box Office
|S.No.
|Year
|Movie
|Hindi Net Collections
|1
|2024
|Stree 2
|Rs 585 crore (exp)
|2
|2023
|Jawan
|Rs 555 crore
|3
|2023
|Gadar 2
|Rs 515 crore
|4
|2023
|Pathaan
|Rs 512 crore
|5
|2023
|Animal
|Rs 500 crore
|6
|2016
|Dangal
|Rs 374.50 crore
|7
|2017
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 339 crore
|8
|2014
|PK
|Rs 337.75 crore
|9
|2018
|Sanju
|Rs 334.50 crore
|10
|2015
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 315.50 crore
|11
|2016
|Sultan
|Rs 300.75 crore
|12
|2019
|War
|Rs 292.75 crore
|13
|2018
|Padmaavat
|Rs 282.25 crore
|14
|2019
|Kabir Singh
|Rs 276.25 crore
|15
|2020
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|Rs 269.75 crore
|16
|2013
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 260.50 crore
|17
|2023
|Tiger 3
|Rs 260.25 crore
|18
|2022
|The Kashmir Files
|Rs 247 crore
|19
|2019
|URI: The Surgical Strike
|Rs 244 crore
|20
|2024
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|Rs 244 crore (exp)
|21
|2024
|Singham Again
|Rs 240 crore (exp)
|22
|2018
|Simmba
|Rs 239.75 crore
|23
|2022
|Drishyam 2
|Rs 233 crore
|24
|2022
|Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
|Rs 230.25 crore
|25
|2023
|The Kerala Story
|Rs 220.75 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.