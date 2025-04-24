Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Advance Booking: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan starrer sells 5,500 tickets in top national chains for Day 1

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's starrer Andaz Apna Apna is returning to the screens this weekend. The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film is expected to have a good start, as the advance booking seems very promising.

Andaz Apna Apna sells 5500 tickets in the top national chains for Day 1

Produced by Vinay Sinha, the Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer has sold around 5500 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis - for the opening day. Interestingly, the re-release movie is showing better trends than the fresh weekend release, Ground Zero.

For the unversed, the Emraan Hashmi starrer has recorded 4000 admissions only in the top multiplex chains. This is pretty low advance for a new release.

Andaz Apna Apna was a commercial dud in its original release

Seeing the advance booking of Andaz Apna Apna, one can say that the makers have succeeded in marketing it well, and the audience is also equally excited to experience it on the big screen. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs over the weekend.

Originally, Andaz Apna Apna was a major dud at the box office. Released in 1994, the movie bagged a cult status over the time and carved a separate fan base. It's one liners, punchlines and iconic comic gags often find space in memes and comedy shows. Let's see whether or not the movie can sail through a verdict-changing theatrical run.

Andaz Apna Apna in cinemas again

Andaz Apna Apna will be available in cinemas from tomorrow (25 April) onwards. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

