Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun film to release with highest ticket pricing of all time in Hindi

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the lead, is all set to hit the big screens in the next 10 days. The most hyped movie of 2024 is all set to smash many records at the box office, courtesy of solid pricing nationwide.

Pushpa 2 targets RECORD ticket-pricing in Hindi; 10% higher than Diwali 2024 releases

According to reports, the makers are going all out in pricing for the much-awaited sequel. The Sukumar-directed mass action drama is targeting the highest ticket prices of all time, both in South and Hindi belts.

Talking about the Hindi regions, the Allu Arjun movie is expected to set the average ticket fare 10% higher than the Diwali 2024 releases- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, which were opened with Blockbuster prices. With such expensive ticket fares in all the properties, Pushpa 2 aims for a record-breaking start in the Hindi belt on its opening day.

In addition to North India, the makers are also maintaining all-time high ticket pricing in South regions due to the massive demand among the audience. Although it is too early to predict what range the makers are contemplating down South, it is likely to be a record with a significant margin.

No major competition for Pushpa 2 in the first two weeks

Advertisement

The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2 is gearing up to hit the big screens on December 5th, 2024. With Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava moving ahead, it will enjoy a solo release, which will ensure a record opening at the box office. There are a few small movies releasing alongside Pushpa 2, but they are harmless. There will not be any significant competition nationwide, especially in the first two weeks.

However, Hollywood movie Mufasa: The Lion King and Varun Dhawan’s Baby John will act as a major roadblock for the Allu Arjun movie in the second half of December.

Pinkvilla predicts Pushpa 2 opening day in Hindi

Looking at the songs and trailer reception, Pinkvilla predicts a phenomenal opening for Pushpa 2: The Rule. As of now, the movie is expected to open in the vicinity of Rs 53 crore to Rs 58 crore at the Hindi box office, however, it is subjected to change since the advance booking is yet to open. Our final prediction will be made on the next Monday.

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the Pan-India movie is expected to smash an opening of at least Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. It will be interesting to see whether or not it can emerge as the next Rs 1000 crore grosser from the Indian film industry.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: The first day box office of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John